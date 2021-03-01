Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari announces opening date for 75th season

SANTA CLAUS, Ind.(WEHT)-Holiday World &Splashin’ Safari will be opening their 75th season on Saturday, May 15.

Tickets are on sale now.

Holiday World will turn 75 on August 3, 2021, and the park is celebrating by asking for your stories from any time in the last 75 years. Previous visitors are encouraged to share their photos, videos, or stories online at HolidayWorld.com/Memories.

COVID-19 guidelines will continues to be follow, but patrons will no longer be required to use the in-line reservation system for rides.

According to a press release, the given number of people expect to travel in 2021, officials have increased the number of people they are hiring this season.

Holiday World officials say they interviewed about 750 prospective team members and hope to hire over 2,000 members this season.

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to applicants who will be 16 years and older by April.

A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 14 years on the date of application.

Retirees, educators, and others are encouraged to apply. The departments with the most positions available are Food & Beverage, Ride Operations, Lifeguards, and Cleaning.

For more information about seasonal and full-time job opportunities, visit HolidayWorldJobs.com or call 812-937-5252 with job employment questions.

(This story was originally published March 1, 2021)