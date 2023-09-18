HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- This morning, a two year old murder case is set to go to trial in Evansville. Jean Holland, is slated to stand trial today for alleged involvement in the November 2021 death of Kayla Warner.

Warner’s body was found in her apartment on Vann Park Boulevard, and during the investigation Evansville Police said that they learned that Holland was one of the last people to have contact with Warner. Detectives say that they eventually developed enough evidence to charge Holland in connection to Warner’s death.

Holland was arrested on a murder charge in February of 2022, and has remained in the Vanderburgh County Jail since then.