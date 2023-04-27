EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Holly’s House is educating detectives on how to better investigate crimes against children.

35 officials representing eight counties learned new practices they can implement in their investigations.

Holly’s House Executive Director Kristine Cordts says they were glad to see local officials gather in one place to show their commitment to both children and the community.

“So, we’re learning today as a group what the operating procedure should be, how to talk to family members about what’s happening, making certain they take photos, how to gather evidence and collect the right evidence, what to expect on evidence timing and when it comes back from a report lab, and even how to explain that to judges and juries.”

Cordts says this helps officials operate more efficiently while staying trauma-informed.