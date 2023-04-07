EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- An estimated 150 people filled the pews of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson.

The congregation gathered in observance of Good Friday this afternoon.

Father Larry McBride says it is important to remember that why churches around the country celebrate.

“It is important to remember what Jesus did for us and his great love for us. And he showed us that loved to the end by dying on the cross for us- and it something very important for us to honor and remember on this day.

After the service the congregation continued their fellowship with a reception.