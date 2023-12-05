EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Home Instead is asking you to step in as Santa, for seniors in the area.

Home Instead provides in-home care for aging adults including companionship, meal preparation and housekeeping.

A spokesperson says the program Be A Santa To a Senior started because they saw many seniors dealing with loneliness and isolation during the holidays.

They’re asking for people to provide gifts for seniors, such as sweatshirts, jigsaw puzzles and even shampoo and conditioner. To adopt a senior you can call or visit Home Instead.

Through community generosity, about 900 seniors, from four counties, will receive gifts this year.

“We’ve struggled, in years past, to have all of our seniors adopted. This year, that is not the case. We are working with another facility right now to get some more wish lists to fulfill [and] some more seniors, because we want to continue to spread some holiday cheer, if we can,” says Rachael Sherwood, a home care consultant at Home Instead.

Volunteers have until Dec. 8 to drop items off.

Officials say on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. until noon, they will open their doors to everyone for a wrapping party. The gifts will be delivered to seniors shortly after.