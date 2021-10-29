Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Bloomington South (10/29/21)

(WEHT)- For almost the past two years, there's been plenty of discussion of the COVID-19 pandemic, but across the Tri-State, an opioid epidemic has continued to grow. Now, experts and law enforcement say more action is needed to combat the surge in overdoses and deaths, following an Evansville toddler's death after exposure to Fentanyl.

Substance abuse counselor Lisa Seif calls Fentanyl "the pill that kills," adding that its strength can kill anyone in a single dose. Rather than slogans like "Just Say No" or "the Thrill can Kill," she encourages people to have open, honest conversations with their families about drug and opioid abuse.