Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Bloomington South (10/29/21)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Law enforcement, experts fighting fentanyl crisis after toddler dies
Video
Top Stories
Daviess County High School Band of Pride get send-off celebration ahead of competition
Video
Evansville Complete Streets Ordinance adopted
Video
Medal of Honor recipient speaks at veterans event in Newburgh
Video
Some dispatch centers report increasing difficulty in filling openings
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Heritage Hills vs. Bosse (10/29/21)
Video
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Owensboro (10/29/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Mater Dei vs. Linton Stockton (10/29/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Salem (10/29/21)
Video
Home Team Friday: Reitz vs. Northview (10/29/21)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – World Stroke Day (10/29/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Free Enterprise (10/29/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encompass Health: Stroke Awareness (10/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Henderson Day of the Dead (10/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (10/29/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (10/28/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Home Team Friday: Castle vs. Bloomington South (10/29/21)
News
by:
Ryan Witry
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 11:22 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 11:22 PM CDT
(WEHT)-
Bloomington South-16
Castle-14
Trending Stories
Former Evansville doctor accused of ‘fondling’ patients
Six arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
Video
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video
Bones found several miles from Newburgh beach are not Heather Teague
Video
Another arrest in fentanyl drug ring that led to toddler’s death
Video