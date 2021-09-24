Home Team Friday: Off the Gridiron (9/24/21)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s tough to miss 6 feet 4 inch, 265 pound Saadiq Clements on the football field.

It’s even tougher, if you’re a college scout.

The Henderson County defensive end is only a junior, but he’s already picked up a litany of offers and interest from Division I schools.

Schools like Kentucky, Purdue, Louisville and Middle Tennessee State have all offered Clements, and the offers won’t slow down anytime soon.

“I’ve always wanted to do it since I was a little kid, so once the first offer came in I was like, ‘I can really fulfill my dreams and do what I want to do by playing in the NFL.’ But first I’ve got to go through college,” Clements said.

“Saadiq’s been a good player from youth league on,” said Henderson County head coach Josh Boston. “He’s always been a kid that’s been one of the fastest and one of the biggest in the group, so it’s been exciting to see him grow strength-wise. Once he got in high school, not a lot of weightlifting going on through middle school, so he’s been able to really start to flourish and develop as he’s developed more in the weight room.”

Clements currently has six D1 offers, an achievement that his coach credits to his unique combination of size and athleticism.

“The eye test is big in college football,” Boston said. “They see a guy that has his height and his size, and can run the way he runs, you start to pick up that attention. He attended some camps over the summer. Picked up some offers after his sophomore year, and then attended some camps this summer. More will continue to come.”

He’s already forced two fumbles in three games this year and is a focal point for every opponent he plays against.

The Colonel junior said his dream is to play for LSU, but he’s committed to controlling what he can control on the football field.

“After the season, we can look forward to more offers and stuff. But I’m just worried about the season right now, and getting ‘Ws’.

Clements is one of the better kept secrets in western Kentucky, but the secret is starting to get out.

“Offers are going to continue to come because he has that potential for his future,” Boston said.