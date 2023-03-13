EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The executive director of a homeless shelter for women and children in Evansville is pleading for help after a massive water leak caused serious damage to their building.

The House of Bread and Peace shut its doors on Sunday, leaving 25 people displaced, including seven children.

Shelbie Auberry is the shelter’s executive director and got the call about the leak when she was out of town over the weekend.

“One of our kiddos was having breakfast when it started raining on her inside. And we were like that is not good and we took a look around and it was pretty severe. It was like cleaning up an ocean,” Auberry said.

Jessica Barr is a board member and saw the damage for the first time on Monday.

“What they have gone through is really traumatic, to leave suddenly. For the kids, it’s really traumatic and for the moms, it’s really stressful,” Barr said.

The damage is extensive. Shelter officials said the worst damage is above the kitchen table.

The ceiling is beginning to crumble around the fan.

On the wall, the paint is starting to peel.

In the laundry rooms, the wall where the washer and dryer plug in is falling apart.

“It could take days for it to even dry out for repairs to begin,” Auberry said.

The damage is estimated to cost between $6,000 to $12,000.

“We need support on all levels. I mean from supplies to people skills, if you are skilled in construction or want to help move things around, or want to make a financial contribution. Those are really big needs,” said Auberry.

How to donate:

HouseOfBreadAndPeace.org

Text “TheHouse” to 53555

https://givebutter.com/hobap

Urgent items needed: