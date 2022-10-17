CANNELBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) says they assisted Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire on Sunday at 9:40 p.m.

Officials say there was a person inside the house when CVFD arrived on the scene. Reports say the homeowner was rescued thanks to a neighbor. Crews quickly assisted with a quick fire attack, water supply and other needs at the scene.

Authorities say the fire is believed to have started at the kitchen stove. Crews were on scene for about three and a half hours.

CVFD was assisted by: Daviess County Central Dispatch, Daviess Community Hospital-Emergency Medical Services, Daviess County Sheriff, Southeast Daviess Fire District, Washington Township Fire Department and Daviess County, Indiana: Emergency Management Agency