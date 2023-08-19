VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Some residents in northern Vanderburgh County are opposed to possible commercial developments in their neighborhoods.

Residents gathered Saturday morning at the Fire Station on East Baseline Road to discuss the possibility of putting a new Love’s Truck Stop location where I-69 meets State Road 57.

Some homeowners say they disapprove of the new location and say it would have “direct impacts” on their lives, including possibilities for traffic affect on highway safety, and their “beautiful views.”

One resident says they learned about a letter on July 3rd inviting the public to hear a presentation on July 5th about the development. The resident, who was present at the meeting, says “not a soul” that day wanted a truck stop.

Information was distributed on Saturday and says around 400 trucks would visit the Love’s location each day, in addition to other traffic. 68 overnight parking places were also proposed as well. The County Auditor’s Office and Area Planning Commission has received petition for rezoning the land. It says Love’s would serve as an auto and truck fueling stop and operate two “Quick Serve” restaurants.

The Indiana University Foundation owns the land for agricultural use, and the proposed zoning change would switch the land for commercial use.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Love’s about the land near I-69. We are waiting to hear back.