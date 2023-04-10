Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— Today, a first grader at Resurrection High School did something remarkable. At just seven years old, Rhett Carnahan is helping veterans board the Honor Flight.

Today he presented the Honor Flight of southern Indiana with a check for 1,700 dollars.

It began as a school project.

Carnahan has veterans in his family and decided to help the Honor Flight. He and his mom made a video to post on Facebook as well as making crafts to sell.

Carnahan talked about why he went in this direction with his project.

“Both of my great grandfathers were in the army and served in World War II. “

Officials with the Honor Flight program say the money will help veterans afford the trip. They also gave Rhett a special honor coin as a thank you for the donation.