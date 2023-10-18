HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is making their annual trip to Washington D.C. this weekend, and giving the public an opportunity to welcome home our nation’s heroes.

On October 21, the Honor Flight will take veterans to Washington D.C. for a full day to visit multiple war memorials, museums and see the sites of the nation’s capitol. This year four veterans on the Honor Flight will even lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Upon their return to the Tri-state they will be greeted with a welcome home parade at the Evansville Regional Airport, which the public is encouraged to attend. The parade will kick off at around 8:30 p.m., but organizers advise that participants get there a bit earlier to get a good spot.

To learn more about the Honor Flight, and how you can get involved, visit honorflightsi.org.