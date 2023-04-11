HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s Operation Mail Call gives those who want to thank veterans for their freedom the opportunity to write a letter to an Honor Flight Veteran.

The organization is asking teachers, schools, clubs, organizations, scouts, families, and anybody else to take part in Operation Mail Call. The Mail Call program will provide veterans with dozens of letters of gratitude on their flight home from Washington, D.C. on April 22. Mail can be a simple card, hand-written letter, or coloring pages from children.

Letters can be dropped off at one of the following drop off sites until the program’s deadline on April 15:

Golden Corral in Evansville

Evansville Public Libraries

The Red Cross on Stockwell Rd.

Mission BBQ on Green River Rd.

Old National Bank Branches in Southern IN

The Bauerhaus Office in Darmstadt, IN

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana asks that any personal mail for a specific veteran going on EVV 14 be mailed to their PO Box, dropped at the Red Cross Building drop box location, or contact the bus captain for that specific veteran.

A copy of the program’s full flyer can be found below:

For more information, or more ways to get involved, visit the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s Facebook page.