INDIANA (WEHT) – A Hoosier was honored during the annual Rose Bowl Parade in California on Monday to inspire organ donation.

McKenzie Leichtnam was born with a heart defect that left him needing a transplant 10 days after his birth. Officials say when Leichtnam passed away in 2011, he had agreed to donate tissue which helped save more than 70 lives.

His story was featured on the “Donate Life” Float that honors organ and tissue donors from around the country. His family hopes his story will inspire more people to donate.

“For those who might be on the fence about signing up and that kind of thing, we have 20 years of marvelous memories that can’t be taken away from us because of the gift that he received,” says Paul Leichtnam, McKenzie’s father.

More information about organ donation can be found here.