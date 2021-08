(WEHT)– New data shows more people are taking their chances with the Hoosier Lottery. Last year ticket sales jumped 26%. Lottery officials say the big jump was fueled by growth in scratch-off ticket sales that accounted for nearly 80% of the lottery’s $1.7 billion in revenue.

The boost will result in a record of $375 million in profits. The money will go toward auto excise taxes and boost pension funds for teachers, police, and firefighters.