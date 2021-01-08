Hoosiers 80 years and older allowed to schedule vaccinations Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deaconess is preparing to begin the process of vaccinating people 80 years old an over.

The state of Indiana will begin opening things up to people who meet the age requirement who live or work in the Hoosier State.

According to state guidelines, the scheduling link and phone number will be available Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. central. Deaconess plans to post information around that time here.

Kentucky is also expanding access, to now include people 70 years old or older who live or work in the Commonwealth. Those who qualify can schedule to receive their vaccine at Deaconess Henderson Hospital here, or Deaconess Union County Hospital here.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)