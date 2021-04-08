Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Philharmonic will perform their "Classics Finale" concert for the 2021-22 Season on Sunday, April 25 at the Victory Theatre beginning at 4 p.m. There will be a pre-concert Indian classical performance and instrument demonstration at 3:15 – 3:40 p.m. on the Victory Theatre stage for anyone with in-person tickets to attend.

The Classics season closes with a diverse program featuring music and musical influences from around the world. The program balances one of the most famous symphonies, Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 (“Jupiter”) with works by two composers, whose works blend popular and classical elements. The Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires, arranged for brass quintet and percussion, is quintessentially Piazzolla—a blend of jazz, tango, and counterpoint in a style he called nuevo tango, while Reena Esmail’s Teen Murti presents three musical tableaux, each based on a Hindustani melodic tradition.