EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The last day of the 14th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays toy drive just ended in Evansville.

Donations were accepted all weekend at the Walmart on the east side.

The goal was to fill a semi-truck with toys.

Those toys will be given to children in the community who are hospitalized.

“The community’s been very generous. It’s our 14th year doing this and every year we just keep getting bigger and bigger,” said Chris Roe, executive board member. “I tell you what, we’ve got an absolutely amazing community that is very giving. And if you come out to our toy drive over the weekend, you see that.”

911 Gives Hope is made possible by police officers, firefighters and paramedics who work to improve the lives of children and people with disabilities.