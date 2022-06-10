HOPKINS COUNTY,Ky (WEHT) – The Horses of Hope foundation stopped in Hopkins County on June 10 to help out tornado survivors by raising money.

The foundation raises funds by auctioning painted horses off and uses the money for good causes like in this case, tornado relief .

Sources said, Camryn LaGrange and Katy Gilbert are local students who met with Jerielle Hanlon, a professional artist, to come up with a quilt like pattern that represents their community.

“My favorite part of the quilt is the butterfly piece. I really love the butterfly and what it stands for,” said Gilbert, “I really liked the idea of sewing the stitches. It’s like putting the community together after what happened.”

Reports said, the squares represent the communities lives, causes, passion and Dawson Springs’ natural beauty. The quilt has been depicted as unfinished because Dawson Springs is not finished rebuilding.

The horses will be auctioned off at Keeneland in December. Proceeds from the Fabric of Love will directly benefit the Dawson Springs Softball and Baseball fields that were damaged by the December 10 tornados.