DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) As Dawson Springs officials start planning for a remake of their city park, workers from a company helping with recovery efforts use one tree there to honor those who died in the December 10th tornado.

If you look, and listen, closely at a city park tree near the playground, you can hear the wind chimes.

Sixteen wind chimes, honoring those who died more than three months ago.

“Every time they ring, you’ll think of the souls that passed away,” said Matthew Watson, a disaster consultant for the city of Dawson Springs.

The chimes, with bluebirds, cardinals and hummingbirds on top, were placed on branches by workers from tree removal company Paul Bunyan during their work in debris removal in Dawson Springs. It’s on a tree they trimmed, giving it time to grow back. Each wind chime represents each person lost, with the birds representing symbols ranging from hope, to healing.

“It’s something that they can hear, and make a direct correlation as to why they’re there, and reflect on that. It’s part of the healing process,” said Watson.

“It’s great. I hope they put some kind of landmark,” said Christopher Slaton, who lives by the park. He, and Alisha say it will help people remember those they lost.

“It will even help in the short term as far as people trying to recover,” the Slatons say. “Anything that’s trying to create memory, I think, it’s going to work long term.”

City officials say they are looking at ways to keep the wind chimes in the tree permanently as they rebuild the park so residents can look, listen and reflect.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2022)