HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – FEMA approved almost $3 million in federal funding to reimburse Hopkins County for removal of debris caused by the December 10 tornadoes in 2021.

Officials say $2,919,033 was approved by FEMA for the periods of December 10-26, 2021, and January 27-June 10, 2022. During these periods of time, contractors in Hopkins County removed over 143,385 cubic yards of debris that posed a threat to public health and safety.

The project was funded at a 90% cost share where FEMA reimbursed applicants at 90% of eligible costs. The remaining 10% was covered by the Commonwealth.

FEMA Officials say the funding is given to the Commonwealth, who then has the responsibility of distributing it. The sub-recipients will be reimbursed following the Common review process including all appropriate documents.

More information can be found here.