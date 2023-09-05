HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Back in August, Eyewitness News reported on an animal cruelty case in Dawson Springs, and now the Alaskan Malamutes involved are ready for new homes.

The Hopkins County Humane Society says that 24 dogs were surrendered to them in August after living in deplorable conditions. The dogs are now up for adoption after receiving medical care. The shelter has even posted pictures of a few of the Malamutes showing how far they have come since their arrival at the shelter on their Facebook page.

58 year old Nina Holm, who had been in possession of the dogs was charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.