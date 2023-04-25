HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – April 25 is a day of second chances in Madisonville, as Hopkins County hosts an Expungement Event.

The event will be held at the Ballard Convention Center from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Attorneys will be on hand to discuss individual cases, as background checks will be available for printing.

Attendees will have access to second chance employers and communities resources. The event provides an opportunity to gain knowledge about the expungement process.

The first 100 attendees, the $40 fee for the expungement certificate of eligibility will be waived.