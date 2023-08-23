HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Humane Society has announced, that they now have possession of all 24 dogs involved in the animal neglect case, Eyewitness News reported on Tuesday.

All 24 dogs are the Alaskan Malamute breed. According to the Humane Society, the dogs vary in age and amount of medical treatment needed.

The Humane Society says some are almost 30 to 40 pounds below the average weight for the breed.

According to their Facebook, several of the dogs were in a metal building with no windows or electricity, making the dogs live in darkness. The building also has no ventilation. The puppies, found with their mother, were trapped inside of a cage covered in urine and feces.

The Humane Society is asking that people donate to help cover the expenses, to help them pay for medical needs.