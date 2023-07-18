HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)—The Hopkins County School Board officially amended the school calendar for next year, pushing back the start date for all students.

School officials say it’s because of construction delays at Hanson Elementary School. The building was demolished in June.

Superintendent Amy Smith says the construction deadlines promised by “A&K Construction” have fallen behind, forcing them to push back the first day of school.

During a meeting last night, the president of the construction company said the inside of the building would be finished by July 27. The other worksite would be finished by August 7.

Superintendent Amy Smith says the late start date will not affect Holiday Breaks throughout the school year.

She says the school board wants to make sure the calendar stays on track so that students will be out of school before Memorial Day next year.