HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- Hopkins County Schools is letting parents know that the start of school is being pushed back.

According to a message sent out by the school district, construction delays at Hanson Elementary School caused the district to have to change its calendar for the 2023–2024 school year.

The first day for students will now be Wednesday, August 30 after previously being scheduled for August 15. That date was delayed from the original August 9 start date.

The new calendar is posted at this link