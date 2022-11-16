HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two groups at rival high schools in Hopkins County are fostering unity in light of the upcoming December 10 tornadoes anniversary by selling t-shirts.

“Hopkins County Be-you-tiful” leaders say the group has chapters at both Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins who designed t-shirts. Reports say the sale of the shirts will fund a few projects. The group is encouraging students wear them to the upcoming Central North basketball game on December 13.

“I definitely think that the t-shirts are a fun way of saying we are all united, but I have no doubt that the games will not be as united as our shirts will be,” says Molly Bachman and Chloe Young. “We’ll all be together but when it’s gametime, it’s gametime.”

Students say the goal is to show unity a few days after the December 10 tornadoes anniversary which caused everyone to join together on the road to recovery. The unity will last until tip-off at least.

The funds will help the Barnsley Beautification project and help the Rog Badgett Play Park at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville get a communications board. Orders for shirts will be taken on November 18, interested parties can contact the schools to buy one.