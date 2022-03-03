HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) An effort to remember those who died in the December 10th tornado, started by a Hopkins County child, is starting to grow.

Students at Pride Elementary in Madisonville are planning a memorial garden in Dawson Springs to remember those who died nearly three months ago.

Pride Elementary students learn about gardening through the school’s courtyard of curiosity program.

“We want kids to be connected back to their environment, and one way we do that is through gardening,” said teacher Kelly Gates.

Noah Allen says he wants a planned garden at the Dawson Springs town square to have families of tornado victims stay connected to loved ones they lost.

“We hope it affects generations, other generations in the future,” he said.

The plan calls for three flower beds and a memorial rock with the names of those who died in the tornado. The families will chose the flowers.

“If they ever want to feel connected to their loved one, every time they stop at the garden, they see the flowers that are placed there in honor of their loved one, it will give them a moment of reflection, and we feel like it will bring peace to their hearts,” said Gates.

It will be in the middle of the town where Allen’s parents once called home.

“My family used to live in Dawson. They’re natives from Dawson,” he recalled. “It, kind of, just made all of us, depressed because all of family’s houses that they used to live in were wiped out. They’re all gone.”

Allen got a $2,000 grant from Youth Services America for the project. He hopes to get local kids from Dawson Springs to help care for the garden along with his fellow students.

“We were going to train some others from the Dawson school to help keep up with it, but we’re still going to keep up with it ourselves,” Allen said.

The memorial garden must be done by this June as part of the conditions of the grant.

Anyone interested in donating to the project can send donations to the following address:

Courtyard of Curiosity

Pride Elementary

861 Pride Ave.

Madisonville Ky 42431

Memo: Beauty from Ashes Project

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2022)