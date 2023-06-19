HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Hopkinsville Chief of Police Jason Newby took to Facebook Monday to express the need of assistance from local judges.

Newby said officers with the department continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect its citizens, but stressed they can’t do it alone.

He pointed to the recent arrest of Dynarian Day, 19, on June 17, who according to Newby disregarded stop signs, was speeding, going the wrong way on Ft. Campbell Blvd., damaged two police cruisers and fled on foot before finally being caught.

After being lodged in the Christian County Jail and charged with numerous offenses, including Fleeing and Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle, Day was released the same day on his own recognizance.

“This lack of assistance from our judges should not be acceptable from anyone in our community. As the Chief of the Hopkinsville Police Department, I am publicly asking the judges for their help in keeping those that endanger our community in jail,” Newby stated. “I understand not everyone that is arrested can remain in jail; however, when it comes to releasing those that display this type of behavior with no regard for the safety of others, back into the community on their own recognizance, the very same day of their offense, is not acceptable.”