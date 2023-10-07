HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The city of Hopkinsville has learned a city councilman was arrested after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on suspicion of DUI in Christian County.

Public Information Officer Chris Jung stated Ward 12 City Councilman Matthew Handy was alone and uninjured, and no one else was involved in the accident.

Jung also states Handy was returning home from Clarksville, TN, and the city is currently investigating the matter further and will be working under the consultation of the city attorney to determine the next steps. Mayor J.R. Knight assured the public that transparency and accountability will guide the city’s response.

“We hold our public officials to a high standard of conduct, and this incident is deeply concerning,” Knight said. “The safety and well-being of our residents is paramount, and such behavior will not be tolerated. Simultaneously, though, we want to make sure that Councilman Handy receives the help and treatment he needs and will be assisting to ensure he does.”