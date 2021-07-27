Hopkinsville police search for murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WKRN) – Hopkinsville police are searching for a murder suspect out of Trigg County.

According to Hopkinsville police, 46-year-old James W. Gentry is a murder suspect in Trigg County. He was released on an ankle monitor. Police say on Tuesday morning he cut off his ankle monitor. His last known location was on the corner of Coxmill & Wooldridge Road.





Hopkinsville police say James was last seen wearing dark pants and a red or maroon shirt and with the man walking beside him.

Anyone with more information about his possible whereabouts should call police at 270-890-1300.

No other information was immediately released.