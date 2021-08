HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A horse escaped Ellis Park and ran up Highway 41 Saturday.

Ellis Park officials said the horse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race around 1 p.m.

The horse ran alongside traffic on Highway 41. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham was able to stop the horse near Waterworks and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Vanderburgh County.

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said the horse had minor cuts and scrapes.