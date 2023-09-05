OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Horse Fork Creek Park’s spray park is now officially closed for the season following Labor day weekend. Now, two Daviess County spray parks remain open indefinitely due to the heat and humidity.

Parents can bring their children to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park to enjoy a free splash pad from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. daily.

John Lanham brought his son to enjoy the water features at Yellow Creek Park, and he says its a good decision for the city.

“I think it’s a smart move right now, being that it’s so hot. It’s gonna get hotter in the next week or two, but at least there’s some water for the kids to kind of splash in,” said Lanham.

Horse Fork Creek Park’s spray park closing comes as recreational youth soccer begins at the Owensboro park.