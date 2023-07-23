HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A horse that went viral after escaping Ellis Park and running up US 41 is now retired.

According to Old Friends, the horse named “Bold and Bossy” joined the thoroughbred retirement facility earlier this month.

The facility is in Georgetown, Kentucky.

“Bold and Bossy” gained a lot of attention when she was getting ready for her first race at Ellis Park in August of 2021.

The horse got spooked and jumped a fence. She ended up running up US 41 next to traffic as drivers took video with their phones.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and others were able to stop the horse near Waterworks and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Vanderburgh County.

“Bold and Bossy” was returned to Ellis Park, but later that night, the barn she was in caught on fire.

She was the only horse that was hurt in the fire. She suffered minor injuries but was able to recover and continue her racing career.

According to a news release, she is now settling into her new life as a retiree.