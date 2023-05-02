HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT)- Horses are running for the roses this weekend, including one with a connection to Owensboro.

Robert and Katie Edge are Owensboro natives and own ‘Confidence Game,’ a three year old thoroughbred who is running in the Kentucky Derby.

“This is a dream come true… my dad was a horseman and owned horses. My family always had a tradition of being around Kentucky thoroughbreds and horse racing,” says Robert Edge.

The Edge’s trainer bought the horse on their behalf in 2021. Between then and now, the owners say the has competed in seven races, including winning The Rebel at Oaklawn Park in February.

“He punched his ticket to the derby that day,” says Kirk Godby, the co-founder of Don’t Tell Your Wife Stables in Fort Worth, Texas.

‘Confidence Game’ trains at the stables with Keith Desormaneux. Godby says the trainer created special training exercises to prepare the horse for the derby.

“He’s got all of the tools that you would want. I love his running style. He certainly has a lot of fight and grit and loves to compete, so he has a great combination of talent and a lot of grit,” Godby says.

Edge says ‘Confidence Game’ is entering the race after having 10 weeks off.

“A lot of people are talking about the layoff being too long, but I think he rested up and I think that he is trained up really well,” Edge says.

‘Confidence Game’ is in the fourth position. According to the Kentucky Derby website, his odds of winning are 20-1.

“I think that he has a legitimate chance, he really looked well this morning… I could not be more excited to be a part of this,” Edge says.