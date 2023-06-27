HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- A tiny device could help keep horses safer during racing.

StrideSafe has developed a tiny sensor that helps them track a horse’s acceleration, movement and impact while they’re racing. The data collected during racing is used to create a baseline for horses and helps identify any changes that need to be addresses.

“With the sensor we are able to identify subtle abnormalities in high-speed movements of the horse, communicating this information to trainers and veterinarians allows for proactive veterinary intervention to identify a potential underlying cause with the ultimate goal of preventing a catastrophic injury”, says StrideSafe.

Promoter of the technology hope that it will become a widespread tool to help reduce the recent surge in equine fatalities.