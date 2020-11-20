Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky announces new CEO

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Brenda Knollenberg will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, the board of directors announced Friday. Knollenberg, who serves development manager, will begin her new role Monday.

“This is a wonderful organization – providing a much-needed and extremely valuable service to the patients and families under our care,” Knollenberg said.

Knollenberg was born and raised in central Illinois, and graduated from Illinois State University. She and her family moved to Owensboro in 2017, and began with Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky shortly after.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS