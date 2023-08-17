EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – A safe environment for both staff and patients is the goal of every hospital. That’s why Deaconess Hospital has partnered with 911Cellular to create a new smartphone app that they say will increase safety at their campuses.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, 911Cellular CEO Chad Salahshour says, “It’s an honor to work with Deaconess Health System to provide our cutting-edge safety technology to health care providers and other essential workers.”

Called “Deaconess Guardian”, officials say it provides cutting edge tools to more quickly alert law enforcement of potential threats. A special “duress” button can be activated.

“It’s an application that delivers a personal panic device to all of our employees to their smartphone, smart watch, it’s also on some of our other devices that we typically use. It allows them to be able to call us directly, the Deaconess Police Department, or in other locations, the police directly, from just a swipe of the button on their phone,” says Deaconess Police Chief Chance Farmer.

Officials say that violence at the workplace in healthcare related fields is on the rise, and the new app will keep them better protected as they concentrate on patient care.

“We’re not immune to workplace violence here, so this is certainly something that helps to mitigate that, and why we fielded it,” says Farmer.

Officials say the app has been used for the past few months and has already helped deter threats.