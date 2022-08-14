MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Summer isn’t over yet! There is still time to enjoy dogs and drinks and more dogs, poolside at Mount Carmel City Pool. Owners are invited to bring their “pampered pooch to enjoy the splishing and splashing” on August 15 from 6-8 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Wabash County Animal Shelter Buddies and the cost is $5 per dog. Owners must bring proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

There will be hot dogs and drinks for both the dogs and the owners and microchipping will be available at the event for $20.