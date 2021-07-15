Hotel Indy to open in October, it’s restaurant is named in honor of Tony Hulman

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Thursday marked the first day of newly-increased child tax credit payments, touting it as a "tax cut for the middle class" and pushing for their continuation.

The Child Tax Credit is being likened to a universal basic income for children, though it has income limits. Some 15 million households will now receive full credit. The monthly payments amount to $300 for each child who is 5 and younger and $250 for those between 5 and 17. The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.