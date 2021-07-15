Hotel Indy to open in October, it’s restaurant is named in honor of Tony Hulman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– A new hotel in Downtown Indianapolis is keeping the Hulman family’s legacy alive with a restaurant named in their honor. Hotel Indy will open this October. It’s inspired by the history and icons who have had an impact on Indianapolis. The six story hotel features a 1950’s vibe. And it will have the first roof-top bar in the entire city. The $30 million hotel will also feature “The Hulman,” the hotel’s restaurant which is named after Tony Hulman who purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1945 to prevent the track’s permanent closure.
“As the patriarch and matriarch of our family, Tony and Mary Fendrich Hulman attended to every detail required to elevate the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to its deserved status as ‘The Racing Capital of the World.’ Among many other important values, they instilled in us the importance of first-class hospitality and creating a welcoming environment, and we believe Hotel Indy officials are creating a venue that mirrors this. We’re pleased and honored that, in partnership with the IMS Museum, Hotel Indy wishes to pay tribute to our family with The Hulman.”The Hulman-George family