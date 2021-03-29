How Evansville businesses will proceed with Holcomb’s mask advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With Indiana’s mask mandate changing to an advisory next week, some local businesses are taking matters into their own hands on how to move forward with the mask advisory.

Most of them saying they’re in no rush to let go of restrictions but ultimately say they’ll have to leave it up to customers. Some have concerns with jumping straight back into normalcy.

High Score Saloon says they’re waiting another month before letting their guards down. They’ll continue asking customers to wear a mask.

“Us, personally, we are waiting until May 1st to lift our mask mandate, because it will give everyone a chance to be vaccinated. The number in a few days will be lowered to 16 plus. At that point you’ll be able to get your first, then in a couple of weeks you’ll be able your second. Then two weeks after that, we’ll actually be out and about in a healthy way,” said High Score Saloon bartender Johnny Marklin.

“I’m going to wear a mask and employees will wear it and customers will have the option to wear it or not,” said Angelo’s owner Angelo Jawabreh.

He does say he plans to post a sign on the door as of April 6th, kindly, suggesting that customers continue wearing masks until getting to their seats.

Cycle Bar in Evansville will ask customers to do the same – but they’re not requiring masks during class.

“Into the room, the bikes are six feet apart, take that mask off to work out. When you’re done, catch your breath, and put that mask back on until you’re out the door,” said Lauren Pilkington.

“April 6th, is going to be the day when everyone throws their masks in the air and be done with it. Again, we’re just going to keep it going a little longer,” said Marklin.

Jawabreh said, “Hopefully things will open up slowly but surely. We’re looking forward to no masks, no nothing. And hopefully people will be vaccinated and this will go away.”

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)