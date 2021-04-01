How law enforcement is addressing increase in pursuits

Law enforcement records show Vanderburgh county averaged about two pursuits per week in March, alone. The numbers are concerning and that’s prompting sheriffs to look into tougher punishment for those who hit the gas and run.

“Well, we definitely seen, even in our area where car chases become a little bit more regular, at least people, at least willing to flee from officers. So you know, anytime that happens, you know, that’s very concerning, because it puts the public at risk,” said Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.

Next Tuesday, Indiana sheriffs will testify at the state house. They’re working with lawmakers as they want to enhance the charge for fleeing from law enforcement.

Posey county sheriff Tom Latham agrees increasing the penalties will make people think twice.

“Increasing the penalty for something like that, I think is detrimental and the act of itself. And I think it’s very important that people realize the severity of what, what they’re doing,” Latham said.



“Because anytime that to flee an officer, you’re not only putting that officer in danger, you’re putting the rest of the public in danger. You’re putting a lot of liability on the officer and the agency to make a, you know, a choice. What is more important to catch this perpetrator, you know, or let him go, you know, what risk will it be versus letting go versus trying to maintain the chase?”

Sheriff Latham says it’s the deputy who’s making the decision based on the specific circumstances.



“So, you know, we don’t know if this person, you know, just committed a robbery that hasn’t been reported or committed a rape or murder for that matter.”

Vanderburgh county sheriff Dave Wedding tells us they are lobbying for the felony to be raised from a level 6 to a level 5 for fleeing from law enforcement. With a level 5 felony you’re required to serve 75 percent of your sentence.