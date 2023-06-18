Jakobi Williams is chair of the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies and Ruth N. Halls associate professor in the Department of History at Indiana University.

Williams states the Juneteenth holiday began in the 1800s to celebrate the end of slavery for African Americans in Texas after the Civil War. The holiday then began to spread across the country.

He says it is important that Juneteenth is an official federal holiday so that all Americans can celebrate the historic struggles and continued struggles of African Americans. Considering the current racially polarized climate, it is important for all Americans to understand the struggle of African Americans, especially in the summer when Americans are celebrating other holidays with historic significance such as Independence Day. African Americans are celebrating their independence and freedom on June 19th as a result of the end of slavery after the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth is therefore a very American holiday. The Civil War had the most American deaths of any war the United States participated in. Juneteenth is a very American holiday and should be recognized by all Americans.

Williams claims Juneteenth has always been widely celebrated by African Americans since the 1800s, but during the COVID-19 pandemic and the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, activists were able to gain traction and use Juneteenth as a way to acknowledge the continuing struggles of African Americans. Juneteenth gives African Americans and Americans as a whole a chance to see each other as humans and acknowledge the struggles of African Americans and the continued issues African Americans face. Summer is often a time for joy, and celebrating Juneteenth provides a place for African American joy in the summer.

He believes it is very important Americans continue to celebrate Juneteenth because the struggles of African Americans must be acknowledged and celebrated. Thanks to Congress’ decision in June of 2021, Juneteenth is now a nationally recognized holiday to recognize the struggles and activism of African Americans both historically and in the modern age.

Williams asks Americans to look at Juneteenth as not only a day of remembrance, but also as a call to be active on behalf of humanity.

He urges people to celebrate Juneteenth in a meaningful way by looking for humanity. Juneteenth is a day that requires activism and participatory celebrations. While there are picnics and barbecues, the most important things people should do are to donate time or money to activist causes. It is very important for Americans to participate in the celebration of the holiday by donating their time on behalf of those in the struggle or by donating money to help African Americans overcome the hurdles and critical issues they face. As with most holidays, Americans should celebrate Juneteenth together as one. Amid the racially polarized climate of today, Juneteenth is a way for people to come together as Americans and recognize the struggles and accomplishments of African Americans in the summer months.