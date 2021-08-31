How to get rid of heavy trash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is offering a faster and easier way for customers to schedule a heavy trash pickup. Now you can request heavy trash service online anytime at ewsu.com. That means you can submit your request at your convenience and eliminate long wait times on the phone.

How it Works:

Go to ewsu.com on your computer or smartphone.

Click the button Schedule Heavy Pickup.

Complete the Heavy Trash Pickup Request form and click submit.

A Republic Services Customer Service Representative will contact you in one to two business days to confirm a pickup date.

The day before your scheduled pickup, place your item where you normally place your trash and recycling.

A collection truck will pick it up.

Customers still have the option to call the Republic Services Customer Resource Center at 800-886-3345 to schedule a heavy trash pickup for a specific date. Customers can schedule pickups as often as every two weeks – for up to 26 pickups per year.

What’s Allowed and What’s Not

One item is accepted per pickup, except for items that are usually a pair, such as a mattress and a box spring or a table and chairs.

Allowable items include:

• Appliances – Such as a stove, washer, dryer, water heater, and refrigerator or freezer with refrigerants removed and tagged by a certified professional – and meeting the City’s safety guidelines regarding disposal

• Carpet – One rolled section that is less than 4 feet long and 2 feet around

• Electronics – Stereo, radio, etc.

• Furniture – Such as a sofa, table, chair, mattress, box spring, dresser or bookcase

• Household items and tools – Like a rake or shovel

• Limited construction and building material – In one container; no boxes, bags,

loose piles or stacks

Items not allowed include:

• Auto parts – Like batteries and tires

• Electronics – TV, computer, computer parts or accessories

• Construction materials – Such as concrete blocks, bricks, steel poles or privacy fencing

• Hazardous materials – Any materials that are hazardous to humans or animals

Handling an Extra-bulky Item

Bulky items that cannot be reasonably lifted by two people or will not fit inside the collection truck, such as a swing set, are considered a special collection and will not be accepted. Customers may ask Republic Services or another disposal service provider for a quote on the cost of removal.

Who’s Eligible for Heavy Trash Service

Heavy trash service is available to City residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, business and commercial customers, and County residents are not eligible.