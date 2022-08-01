(WEHT) – Historic rains have left many areas of Eastern Kentucky flooded, claiming the lives of more than three dozen people and leaving behind untold damage. Now many across the country are looking for ways to help.

The mountain communities were hit by multiple rounds of rain, sending water pouring down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, with entire towns being engulfed by water.

Eyewitness News along with our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is joining forces with our Nexstar station (WDKY) in Lexington spearheading a relief effort with the Christian Appalachian Project. CAP provides disaster relief services and serves eastern Kentucky and the Appalachian region impacted by the recent catastrophic flooding.

Christian Appalachian Project is now accepting donations for families impacted by the flooding. Donations can be made online by clicking here or by mail to:

Christian Appalachian Project

P.O. Box 55911

Lexington, KY 40555-5911

The Associated Press contributed to this report.