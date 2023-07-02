HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat after a power outage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to 4 hours in a refrigerator and up to 48 hours in a full freezer.

The CDC says never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.

According to the CDC, you can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals, or is at 40 degrees or below.

