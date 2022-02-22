EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Recent Covid numbers have been decreasing — but experts say we aren’t in the clear just yet. An epidemiologist who appeared in the Netflix series, “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak,” spoke at USI on Tuesday about how to deal with this outbreak and how to prevent the next one.

“If we look around the nation, cases have decreased by over 80%. Since the January peak, we’re also seeing hospitalization, ICU admissions decreased by 30% nationally,” said Dr. Syra Madad.

She says she agrees that we are trending in the right direction but to still have our guards up.

“We’re in a much better position and this is where we need to make sure we don’t get cocky,” she added. “That we are preparing if and when a future surge happens, we are able to reimplement many of these measures again and keep people safe.”

Dr. Madad says for the virus to reach an endemic state, Covid must be controllable. “The question is, do we have the tools, and we have the knowledge and we have the resources to make this a manageable risk? And the answer is yes and to make sure we apply all of those at the local level.”

She says when it comes to prevention and preparedness for another surge, we must consider epidemiological factors, like how the virus circulates, how much hospital space is available, what vaccination rates are. The other factor would be making sure people have access to high quality masks, testing sites, and therapeutics for those at high-risk.

Dr. Madad emphasized that she sees the vaccines as one of the biggest tools. “I think many people look at [the booster] as a luxury dose, it’s not a luxury dose. In fact, CDC has come out with more studies that have shown people that have their full three doses are at less risk of not only infection, but also hospitalization, ER visits and the like.”

Although many schools have relaxed their masking policies, USI has not yet.

“We’ve decided that for right now we’re going to stay the course, our north star has always been the CDC. And we’re going to follow what they say,” said David Bower, USI Covid Task Force Chair.

Bower says although they hope to be able to ease guidelines in the future, they are still performing contact tracing and enforcing masks to keep students and staff safe. “What we don’t want is to have another virus come out, we have to go back to the mess. Sometime certainly by summer…Everybody wants to be mask free!”

Dr. Madad said she believes we are headed in the right direction and experts at Deaconess have said they believe we could be at an endemic state by 2023.