How to protect your plants from impending freeze

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – We got a bit of a tease last weekend with some warmer weather — which had many out and about — some even sprucing up their yards with flowers.

But we could be seeing a drastic change in temperatures tomorrow night – which means those plants will need extra care.

As an avid gardener, Meagan Neighbors said, “I’m already doing my hanging baskets and pots for the front porch. I’m a caretaker, so I like even taking care of sick plants, planting new plants watching them grow.”



“This warm weather that has come after the snow has brought everybody in. We are busier than we’ve ever been. Everything’s blooming, the weather has been phenomenal. And everyone’s got spring fever,” said Colonial Classics Manager Jesse Meyer.



But has spring really sprung? A hard freeze may be upon us according to Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.



“Even in early spring you can get the shots of colder airs was not unusual to have some sub freezing temperatures here late March and early April. What’s gonna be coming in really in a couple surges here late this week’s we have a light freeze expected for late Wednesday night and early Thursday,” said Hart.



So what should you do to help your plants survive a freeze?



“So, if you have a sheet something really light probably a little bit lighter than this, you would honestly just go over and you would just want to cover him up to protect him from the freeze and make sure no foliage is showing,” said Meyer.



“We recommend keeping all annuals inside or either covering them up with a sheets, a light blanket or a drop cloth or something like that. Same with any tomato plants or vegetables that are already planted. We try to recommend that anything with new foliage like Japanese maples, you might want to cover those up,” Meyer added.



“Easter Sunday, we’re going to be back in the 70’s but most people around here wait until Mother’s Day several weeks from now to actually put plants into the ground. Now you can take potted plants out because you can bring them back in but in terms of actually putting things into the ground, you might want to wait until early May,” said Hart.



According to Hart, the hard freeze will likely come with a record low temperature in Evansville, somewhere in the mid 20’s. The coldest night will be Thursday night.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)