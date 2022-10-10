(TopCashback.com) – The chill in the air and the early sunsets remind us all that the holiday season is drawing near. However, with inflation driving prices higher than normal, Americans have had to tighten their budget and change saving habits to prepare for the holiday. A recent poll showed that 66% of Americans don’t feel financially prepared for retirement
When a group of 2,593 adults were asked what season their spending increases the most, 46% of them said Winter, 35% of them said Summer, 14% of them said Fall and 5% of them said Spring. Additionally, 42% of the adults in the poll also admitted their budget changes depending on the season.
TopCashback has some tips and tricks for you to build your savings despite inflation raising prices.
- Plan accordingly:
- Plan out potential expenses and a budget before the holiday season starts to save money. This can involve making lists of the people you are giving gifts along with gift ideas for them. Look at the average price for the planned gift to ensure it fits into your budget.
- Officials suggest when budgeting to adopt the 50/20/30 rule. 50% of your income goes to priorities like food and utilities, 20% will go to financial obligations (debt repayment, savings etc.) and 30% can be spent on additional expenses like holiday spending.
- Look out for discounts:
- Compare prices and find any and all promotions, discounts and coupons possible to lower the price.
- Credit card rewards are a good thing to keep in mind as well.
- Keep track of any sales you can find to lower prices to fit your budget.