HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department announced a temporary lane closure on their Facebook page.

Police say the southbound left lane of US Highway 41 N is shut down from Barker Road south past the intersection of the Audubon Village Shopping Center.

Reports say the reason for the closure is sand. A lot of sand has been spilled all over the road in front of the Audubon Village Shopping Center, making it unsafe to drive.

Police officials have not released the cause of the spill but ask drivers to exercise more caution and slow down until the sand is cleaned up. They advise those who can, to use an alternate route.

This story will be updated.